N.E.R.D. to Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Hip-hop group N.E.R.D. announced Friday that it will perform at halftime of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

N.E.R.D. made it official with the following tweet:

The NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

N.E.R.D.—which is comprised of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley—will follow a pregame performance by Fergie, who is set to sing the U.S. national anthem, per NBA.com.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the NBA All-Star captains and starters for each conference.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors will serve as captains. The other starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Kevin Durant (Warriors), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans) and DeMarcus Cousins (Pelicans).

The format for this year's All-Star Game will see James and Curry draft teams comprised of players from either conference in a departure from the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference clash.

The reserves will be announced on Jan. 23, and the results of the All-Star draft will be revealed Jan. 25.