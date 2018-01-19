Jurgen Locadia Completes Brighton Record Transfer from PSV on 4-Year Contract

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed they have signed striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee:

The 24-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2022, although the club have not yet disclosed the transfer fee.

Per the club's official website, manager Chris Hughton explained why he opted to sign the striker and what he will bring to the club:

"He is a player we have been aware of for sometime, and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type. He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward, with a real eye for goal and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season. Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division, and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League."

Locadia has scored nine goals and two assists for PSV Eindhoven this season, with the club currently top of the Eredivisie, five points ahead of Ajax.

The Dutchman has been at PSV since 2011 and his record at the club was shown by FootballTalentScout:

Dutch football writer Michael Bell said he will be missed by PSV:

Locadia's arrival will be a boost for Brighton who are just three points off the bottom three. Hughton's side have struggled for goals this season and have managed just 17 in 23 top-flight games, only bottom side Swansea City have scored less.

The forward has cost £14 million and is expected to make his debut in February, according to Andy Naylor at the Brighton Argus:

Locadia has also taken time out to reveal his feelings about the move, via Twitter:

Hughton will be hoping his new signing can fire the Seagulls to safety and should he return in February it could prove to be a crucial month. The club play West Ham United before games against fellow strugglers Stoke City and Swansea and wins in those games may go a long way to securing their Premier League status.