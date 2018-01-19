Report: Tom Brady Required Stitches on Hand Injury; No Fracture, Ligament Damage

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly received stitches in his right hand after hitting it on a teammate's helmet Wednesday.

According to Michael Felger of NBC Sports Boston, via James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Brady received four stitches around his knuckle that "should not affect him," but he didn't suffer a fracture or ligament damage to his hand.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added Brady's been throwing the ball well, though when the injury initially occurred it was "a bloody mess."

Brady was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.com. He didn't practice with the team Thursday as a result of the injury.

The two-time NFL MVP was seen wearing gloves on both hands at practice Friday and during his press conference afterward, though he didn't address specifics about the injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Brady only said "we'll see" when asked if he would be playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brady threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. He will be going up against a Jaguars defense that finished second in the NFL in points allowed (16.8 per game), total defense (286.1 yards per game) and sacks (55) during the regular season.