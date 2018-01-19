Tom Brady's Hand Injury Alters Odds, Point Spread for Jaguars vs. Patriots Game

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

With questions surrounding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's hand injury, there has been significant movement in the line of Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Pats and Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to OddsShark, the Patriots opened as 9.5-point favorites.

Per Jon Campbell of OddsShark, the Pats are now 7.5- or seven-point favorites at sportsbooks, and one even pulled the game off the board.

OddsShark also tweeted that Bovada reported the Patriots will only be three-point favorites if Brady doesn't play Sunday.

Brady said he took part in New England's entire practice Friday, but when asked if he'll play Sunday, he would only say, "we'll see," per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

The five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has worn red gloves on both hands during practice the past two days, and he wore the gloves while addressing the media Friday as well.

According to Reiss, Brady was involved in a "minor collision" with a teammate during Wednesday's practice, which resulted in an injury to his throwing hand.

One source told Reiss that Brady "should be OK," and another told him the ailment could affect Brady "slightly."

Brady has not missed a game due to injury since the start of the 2008 season when he suffered a torn ACL.

The 40-year-old veteran may be on the verge of winning his third career NFL MVP award after throwing for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season.

If Brady can't play, then veteran Brian Hoyer will step in as New England's starter. The Pats signed Hoyer shortly after the trade deadline, as they dealt previous backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hoyer would face a Jags defense that ranked first against the pass, second in total defense, second in sacks and second in points allowed during the regular season.