Jon Leuer to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons power forward Jon Leuer said on Friday that he will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, according to Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

Leuer suffered the ankle injury on Oct. 31, and he has appeared in just eight games this season.

The 28-year-old veteran came off the bench in his eight appearances this season and averaged 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

He made 34 starts for the Pistons last season and enjoyed a career year with 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 75 games.

Leuer was originally selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft out of Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Bucks.

He has been something of a journeyman since then, having played for the Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Pistons.

In 336 career games, Leuer is averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.

With Leuer out, Tobias Harris will continue to start regularly at power forward, with veteran Anthony Tolliver serving as his primary backup.