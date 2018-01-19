Former Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Gets Applause for Larry Nassar Testimony

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar (L) reacts to defense attorney Shannon Smith (R) reading the charges he pled to in Ingham County Circuit Court on November 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan. Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar -- who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games -- could face at least 25 years in prison on the charges brought in Michigan. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

United States Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman received a round of applause in a Michigan courtroom Friday for her testimony during Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing. 

Raisman urged the judge to "stress the need to investigate how this happened" and "hold accountable those who empowered and enabled" Nassar during his time as the national team doctor and physician at Michigan State University, per CNN:

During a November 2017 appearance on 60 Minutes, Raisman made her first public comments about Nassar's sexual abuse. 

Raisman told ESPN's Outside The Lines Wednesday that USA Gymnastics told her not to speak out against Nassar when she first raised concerns with the organization. 

"... USA Gymnastics just said, 'We're handling this. We got this. Like, stop asking us questions. Don't talk about it because you're going to tip off the investigation.' So I didn't want to jeopardize anything. Come to find out, [USA Gymnastics] didn't report it right away," she said. 

Nassar's sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct began Tuesday. More than 100 women and girls have given impact statements over the past three days about being abused by Nassar, including Raisman and her 2012 U.S. Olympic teammate Jordyn Wieber on Friday. 

