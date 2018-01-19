Kemba Walker Would Be 'Devastated' If Hornets Traded Him Amid Rumors

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker made it clear Friday that he has no interest in getting traded.

According to Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk, Walker said, "I would definitely be devastated if I was to get traded."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Hornets have made Walker available in trade discussions.

The 27-year-old Walker has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Hornets/Bobcats franchise. Charlotte drafted him ninth overall after the 6'1", 184-pound guard led Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA title.

Per Wojnarowski, the Hornets have brought Walker's name up in trade talks in hopes of attaching some undesirable contracts to him and getting some young talent or a first-round pick in return.

Last season, Walker was named an All-Star for the first time, as he averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

In 2017-18, Walker is putting up 21.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

After shooting a career-best 44.4 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three-point range last season, those numbers have dipped to 42.4 percent and 34.9, respectively, for Walker this season.

The Hornets are 11th in the Eastern Conference at 18-25, and they trail the Philadelphia 76ers by four games for the final playoff spot.

Walker has one season remaining on his contract beyond 2017-18 before he can become a free agent in 2019.