Stormy Daniels: Ben Roethlisberger Took Me to My Room During Donald Trump Affair

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, adult film star Stormy Daniels detailed an alleged affair with President Donald Trump that included a tidbit about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Daniels discussed spending time with Trump at a hotel party, which Roethlisberger also attended.

She said Trump left the party after telling Roethlisberger to take care of Daniels, which led to Big Ben walking her to her hotel room at the end of the night.

The interview, published by In Touch Weekly, was originally conducted by Jordi Lippe-McGraw of Bauer Publishing in 2011. Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump in 2016 to keep the alleged affair private.

Daniels didn't provide a date of when the incident with Trump and Roethlisberger occurred, but she said Big Ben had just won the Super Bowl.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to championships in both 2006 and 2009.

Daniels said Trump was married to current wife Melania Trump at the time of the alleged affair, and the now-United States president married Melania in 2005.