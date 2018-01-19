Stormy Daniels: Ben Roethlisberger Took Me to My Room During Donald Trump Affair

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, adult film star Stormy Daniels detailed an alleged affair with President Donald Trump that included a tidbit about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Daniels discussed spending time with Trump at a hotel party, which Roethlisberger also attended.

She said Trump left the party after telling Roethlisberger to take care of Daniels, which led to Big Ben walking her to her hotel room at the end of the night.

The interview, published by In Touch Weeklywas originally conducted by Jordi Lippe-McGraw of Bauer Publishing in 2011. Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump in 2016 to keep the alleged affair private.

Daniels didn't provide a date of when the incident with Trump and Roethlisberger occurred, but she said Big Ben had just won the Super Bowl.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to championships in both 2006 and 2009.

Daniels said Trump was married to current wife Melania Trump at the time of the alleged affair, and the now-United States president married Melania in 2005.

Related

    Matchups That Will Decide Championship Weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Matchups That Will Decide Championship Weekend

    Chris Simms
    via Bleacher Report

    Listen: Is the Steelers OC Job Too Risky?

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Listen: Is the Steelers OC Job Too Risky?

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    Prospects Set to Dominate the Senior Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Prospects Set to Dominate the Senior Bowl

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Backtracks, Says He'll 'Play Anywhere'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Backtracks, Says He'll 'Play Anywhere'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report