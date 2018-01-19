2012 Olympic Gymnast Jordyn Wieber Says She Was Sexually Abused by Larry Nassar

In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University pleaded, guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jordyn Wieber, a member of the 2012 United States Olympic gymnastics team that won a gold medal, said on Friday she was sexually abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar. 

Per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports, Wieber said at Nassar's sentencing hearing that he first abused her after she tore her hamstring when she was 14:

"This is when he started performing the procedure that we are all now familiar with. I would cringe at how uncomfortable it felt. He did it time after time, appointment after appointment, convincing me that it was helping my hamstring injury. And the worst part was that I had no idea he was sexually abusing me for his own benefit. I knew it felt strange, but he was the national team doctor. Who was I to question his treatments, or even more, risk my chance at making the Olympic team or being chosen to compete internationally."

Nassar is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November. He was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges in a separate case. 

Zaccardi noted more than 100 women are expected to deliver victim impact statements during Nassar's sentencing hearing. 

Wieber's 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teammates, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, have also said Nassar sexually abused them. 

 

