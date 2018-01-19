Barcelona Transfer News: Aleix Vidal Move to Sevilla 'Close' Amid Latest Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Aleix Vidal's disappointing Barcelona career looks set to end in the January transfer window as Sevilla are reportedly "close" to re-signing their former player.

According to Marca's R. Guevara, Sevilla will pay €8 million for the right-back—and a potential €6 million in bonuses—after selling him to the Catalans in June 2015 in a deal worth €22 million.

Due to a transfer ban, he was not able to make his debut for the Blaugrana until January 2016, but he has since been unable, through a combination of injury and competition, to ever nail down a regular starting spot.

Indeed, he has started only 14 games in La Liga for Barca—with just three of them coming in 2017-18—and has made an additional 11 appearances from the bench.

Given that Vidal moved to the Camp Nou with a deserved reputation as a high-quality, pacy full-back who could potentially replace Dani Alves, his time with Barca has been disappointing.

The 28-year-old will hope he can rediscover the form that attracted Barca in the first place by playing more first-team football back at Sevilla.

The fact that he is also more than capable of playing as a winger should help him in his bid to earn a starting spot.

Per Marca's report, Vidal will sign a four-year deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but will be cup-tied in this season's UEFA Champions League, so he will not be eligible to face Manchester United in the last 16 next month.

It is not a huge surprise Sevilla look set to take him back as he enjoyed a stellar campaign in his single season at the club in 2014-15.

He scored four goals and provided five assists in 31 La Liga appearances during that season, as well as netting twice and providing four assists as Sevilla won the UEFA Europa League.

If Vidal can reproduce that kind of form on his return to Sevilla, then the Andalusian outfit will have pulled off a fine signing. Barca and their fans will likely have few issues seeing him go given he has made little impact at the club.