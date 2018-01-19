Kevin Love Needs More Touches When Cavaliers Offense Struggles, Tyronn Lue Says

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue wants to see Kevin Love get the ball more when the offense is struggling to score points.

Speaking after Thursday's 104-103 victory over the Orlando Magic, in which the Cavs' nearly blew a 20-point lead, Lue noted the importance of being able to use Love in the post, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin:

"I know Kevin is playing the 5 and sometimes he has 5s guarding him, but we still got to be able to get him touches and involve him in the game. I thought tonight he was great defensively, but we didn't use him as much as we should have. But he still played through the game, and I thought he was great. But even in those offensive lulls, we got to still post him against 5s and just see what he can do down there."

Love didn't have a strong shooting night against the Magic. He went 3-of-10, including 1-of-6 from three-point range, though he did post a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In the second half, Love only attempted four shots and made one. The Magic outscored Cleveland 56-37 over the final 24 minutes, but Isaiah Thomas' two free throws with 11 seconds remaining gave the Cavs a much-needed victory to end their four-game losing streak.

Despite Love's mediocre game, he is having his best season since the Cavaliers acquired him. His field-goal percentage (46.0) and three-point percentage (40.4) are the highest since the 2010-11 season when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.