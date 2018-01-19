San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Two NBA title contenders with identical records will square off in Toronto on Friday when the Raptors (30-13) host the San Antonio Spurs (30-13) as home favorites. The Raptors will be trying to break a four-game series skid against the Spurs, who have won 12 of the last 14 in the series.

Point spread: The Raptors opened as six-point favorites; the total is at 206.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 110.9-99.3, Raptors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

San Antonio has dominated Toronto straight up dating back to 2011, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, but the team has also covered the spread in seven of the past 10 meetings, including three straight.

The Spurs have managed to do so by playing outstanding defense as usual, holding the Raptors under 100 points in four of the previous five head-to-head matchups. Toronto is the highest-scoring team in the Eastern Conference (averaging 112 points per game) and ranks third overall.

Why the Raptors can cover the spread

The Raptors have been the hotter team lately, winning seven of their last 10 games, including a 133-99 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers a little more than a week ago. San Antonio is coming off a 100-95 road win over the Brooklyn Nets but dropped its previous two games away from home to the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers despite being favored in each.

With Spurs star Kawhi Leonard shut down due to a thigh injury, they will be missing their top defender, which is one of the reasons they are underdogs. San Antonio has lost the last two times as a 'dog, with both of them coming on the road.

Smart betting pick

Toronto is in better current form and will be able to take advantage of a depleted opponent in this spot. While Tony Parker and Danny Green are back for the Spurs, Leonard and Rudy Gay remain out and prevent them from having a mismatch at the small forward position.

The Raptors can contain LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol inside with Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas, and they have a clear edge in the backcourt with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Take Toronto to win and cover here.

NBA betting trends

San Antonio is 2-2-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of San Antonio's last five games.

Toronto is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games when playing San Antonio.

