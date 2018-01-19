Judge Dismisses Charge for Teen Driver Involved in Jim Ross' Wife Jan's Death

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

EL PASO, TX - SEPTEMBER 1: World Wrestling Entertainment announcer and Oklahoma Sooners fan Jim Ross walks the field before the Sooners' game against the UTEP Miners on September 1, 2012 at The Sunbowl in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Jackson Laizure/Getty Images)
Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

An Oklahoma judge has dismissed charges against the driver involved in the death of Jan Ross, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross

Ross announced on Twitter that Judge Steven Stice dismissed the vehicular homicide charge in the case:

Speaking to TMZ Sports last March, Ross said his wife was riding a Vespa when a vehicle struck her from behind and caused multiple skull fractures. She died two days later aged 55. 

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ Sports that the official cause of death was a traumatic brain injury. 

Jan and Jim were married in 1993. 

 

