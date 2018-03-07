Jordan Bell Exits vs. Nets with Ankle Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell suffered a sprained right ankle in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Oracle Arena and was unable to return, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

The rookie will get X-rays to determine the extent of the injury.

Bell already suffered an ankle injury earlier this season and was taken off the floor in a wheelchair, and he's been dealing with a back injury recently. But he has established himself as part of Golden State's rotation in his rookie campaign.

He came to the Warriors when the Chicago Bulls traded his draft rights for cash considerations, and he has responded with averages of 4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game as a versatile forward who can score around the rim or use his athleticism to stay in front of ball-handlers on the defensive side.

Fortunately for Golden State, it still has plenty of firepower to help it stay afloat while the rookie is out. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green figure to continue carrying the offense, while Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi will likely see more time in the forward rotation.

Still, Bell has the potential to be an important contributor and will need to return to the court to continue his development.