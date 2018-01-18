LeBron James Picking All-Stars 'To Win'; Stephen Curry Might Take All Guards

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were named the two All-Star Game captains in the new format Thursday night after getting the most votes in their respective conferences.

Their strategies, however, appear to be vastly different. James said his plan is to pick players specifically to win the game.

"This is the reason they did this format to make it very competitive," James told reporters. "The All-Star Game hasn't been what it should be the last few years. I'm going to take it upon myself and obviously the rest of the guys to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it."

Curry, on the other hand, might use the All-Star draft to experiment with an all-guard lineup.

"It'll be interesting to see, probably after the starters are picked, as the reserves are going and you see how the teams are going and you have to pick certain positions, certain skill sets, to try to round out a solid team or just go crazy with it and come up with something funny, like I said, maybe if I could pick 12 guards, see how that goes," Curry told reporters.

James was joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Joel Embiid among the Eastern Conference starters. Curry was voted a Western Conference All-Star with teammate Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

The coaches will pick the seven remaining All-Stars from each conference, who will then be picked by James and Curry. Their first four picks must be starters. The NBA will not be televising the draft but will reveal the rosters Jan. 25, two days following the announcement of the reserves.

Curry said they do not plan on doing a draft in person.

"I don't think we'll be in person doing it, just with schedules and all that," Curry said. "Then, since it's not televised, it'll probably be a phone call, everyone on the line, just go down 3 through 24, do the picks that way."

James said he'll be building his roster through personal experience, deciding who he selects based on who he'd most want to play with.