LeBron James Becomes 7th Player in NBA History to Score 30K Points

Morry Gash/Associated Press

LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to join the 30,000-point club when he hit a two-point jumper from the left wing in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' showdown against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

The only other players who have eclipsed 30,000 points are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki.

"I'm joining elite company," James said, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers. "When I walk into the 30,000-point club, they're going to look at me like, 'What are you doing here?' I ain't supposed to be there."

Nowitzki, though, was quick to welcome James to the fraternity:

LeBron (33 years, 24 days) also took the torch from Bryant (34 years, 104 days) as the youngest player in league history to hit 30K.

Bryant also took to Twitter to congratulate James:

James' teammates Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade also gave the Cavaliers star props for his achievement:

"It's not up there in the goals I set out for myself to be in this league," James said, per Withers. "I definitely looked at the list and saw the list and seen of all the guys that have played in this league, and the number of guys that have played in this league, it's definitely a select few. It's a select company. So it's special in that right."

James' next order of business will be passing the 39-year-old Nowitzki for sixth on the all-time scoring list.

That achievement may not come this season since the midway point has passed and Nowitzki is closing in on 31,000 points, but the torrid pace James has stayed on through his 15th season suggests he will fly past the German sharpshooter with ease.

Once Nowitzki is in the rearview mirror, James will set his sights on leapfrogging Chamberlain, who's perched in the No. 5 spot with 31,419 points.