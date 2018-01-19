Super Bowl 2018: Latest NFL Championship Odds, Conference Title Predictions

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The two matchups between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers this season played out in completely different ways.

In their Week 5 contest, the Jags intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times in a 30-9 victory. Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette had 181 rushing yards and two scores.

That result may have played a part in many folks predicting a low-scoring game when they faced off in the playoffs. For example, the over/under total was just 40.5 points.

However, the Jags and Steelers offenses were fantastic in a 45-42 divisional-round shootout. Fournette dominated yet again, this time with 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The point here is that a matchup can play out in a multitude of ways. Maybe the Vikings and Eagles, who have top-four scoring defenses, play a tight, low-scoring game. But it wouldn't be jaw-dropping to see other results (e.g., a blowout or shootout), either.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds, per OddsShark, conference title predictions and three ways each conference game could play out Sunday.

Conference Championship Schedule and Odds

Sunday, January 21, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 New England Patriots (-7.5, 46.5 O/U)



Sunday, January 21, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 39 O/U)

Super Bowl Schedule

Sunday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC: AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Super Bowl Odds

New England Patriots: EVEN

Minnesota Vikings: 2-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 7-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-1

Minnesota at Philadelphia

Vikings Aerial Attack Dominates in Blowout Win

As good as the Philadelphia Eagles defense has been this season, a few opposing offenses have done well through the air. Namely, quarterback Eli Manning of the 3-13 New York Giants somehow threw for 795 passing yards in two games against Philadelphia. The Los Angeles Chargers' Philip Rivers went 22-of-38 for 347 yards and two scores.

Vikings wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs can win their one-on-one matchups with the Eagles cornerbacks. If the Minnesota offensive line holds on long enough against the stout Philly front seven, quarterback Case Keenum could have a field day finding the dynamic pass-catching duo.

Eagles Ground Game Wears Down Vikings Defense

Graham Barfield of Fantasy Guru posted an interesting stat regarding the Vikings run defense:





Much of that road production came against the Carolina Panthers and running back Jonathan Stewart, who ran for 103 yards and three scores in a 31-24 win over Minnesota this year.

Perhaps that game was an anomaly, but Stewart is a tough between-the-tackles runner. The Eagles just so happen to have two of those on their team in Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount. Ajayi, in particular, has done well in Eagles colors this year, albeit in limited opportunities (597 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 98 touches in eight games).

If they can get going against the Vikings, it would go a long way toward victory.

Minnesota Wins Defensive Slugfest

This is the most likely outcome, as evidenced by the low 39-point over/under total (per OddsShark). Both defenses stymied opposing offenses all year: The Vikings allowed a league-low 15.8 points per game, while the Eagles weren't far behind in fourth (18.4). Minnesota and Philadelphia were also first and fourth in yards allowed per game, respectively.

The offenses have an advantage for this time of the year in the northeast, however, as RotoGrinders chief meteorologist Kevin Roth reported that temperatures will be in the 40s with light winds.

Still, the defenses are just too strong, so much so that anything resembling a shootout seems highly unlikely. Look for Thielen and Diggs to make some big plays down the stretch in a close Vikings victory.

Pick: Vikings 17, Eagles 16

Jacksonville at New England

Patriots Dominate in All 3 Phases in Big Win

Postseason experience didn't seem to be much of a factor when the Jags took down the Steelers, who have made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons. But perhaps it might be against the New England Patriots, whose quarterback (Tom Brady) and head coach (Bill Belichick) have made the playoffs 15 times since 2001 and won five Super Bowls with the team in that time.

We could see Brady pick apart the Jacksonville defense with passes to running backs and tight ends. On defense, the Pats could force Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles into a few turnovers, leading to better field position for the offense to work with. And kicker Stephen Gostkowski is one of the best in the game and should deliver if called upon.

Although a blowout comparable to the one the Pats laid on the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game is probably out of the question (a 45-7 win), this matchup could be over by the fourth quarter.

Jaguars Run Game Proves Effective, Defense Wins Turnover Battle

This is more or less the blueprint for most Jaguars victories. Per Pro Football Reference, the Jags are 11-2 in games in which they rush for 100 or more yards. That record drops to 1-4, however, if they don't hit the century mark.

Unsurprisingly, they are 9-1 in games wherein they won the turnover battle. But they are just 3-5 otherwise.

This is a good news-bad news situation for the Jags Sunday. The good news is the Patriots allowed the second-most rushing yards per carry (4.7) in the NFL. The bad news is that New England only committed 12 turnovers, which was the league's second-best mark.

However, if Fournette can get it going and if the Jags' ball-hawking secondary makes a few plays, an upset is possible.

Patriots Stay 1 Step Ahead, Pull Away from Jags in 4th Quarter

The Jaguars' strong defense should keep them in the game. But it is likely going to have difficulty stopping the Dion Lewis-led rushing attack, Jacksonville won't give up any big plays thanks to its stout secondary, led by shutdown cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

Still, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is going to be a serious mismatch problem for Jacksonville, a team that allowed another tight end (the Steelers' Vance McDonald) a 10-catch performance in its most recent outing.

Gronkowski's play will be the difference in this game. Expect him to receive double-digit targets and lead the Pats to a two-score victory.

Pick: Patriots 27, Jaguars 16