Former Giants RB Derrick Ward Faces Restraining Order for Threatening Wife

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

New York Giants running back Derrick Ward walks off the field after the Giants lost 23-11 to the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward had a restraining order filed against him by his wife for verbal and physical abuse. 

Per TMZ Sports, Naomi Lee Allen-Ward said in legal documents filing for the restraining order that her husband has put his hands around her throat during an argument and once threatened to kill her. 

She also noted Ward has had monthly outbursts dating back to the start of their relationship nine years ago and that it has evolved into physical abuse over the past year. 

TMZ added the restraining order requires Ward to remain 100 yards away from his wife and kids. 

Ward played eight seasons in the NFL from 2004-11 with the New York Giants, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007. 

