Ric Flair Gives Update on Recovery After Medically Induced Coma

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE legend Ric Flair appears to be recovering well from his medically-induced coma, tweeting a picture of himself riding a stationary bike Thursday: 

Flair, 68, was placed in the coma in August after complications from a bowel surgery caused kidney failure and multiple other complications. He was released in September, more than a month after his initial hospitalization.

"You have no idea," Flair told Beth Galvin of Fox5 of whether he feels lucky to be alive. "You want to know something? I am preoccupied with dying, does that make sense to you? I think about it every day."

Flair made one of his first public appearances on the Nov. 17 episode of SmackDown Live, surprising his daughter, Charlotte, after she won the Women's Championship. The 16-time heavyweight champion has kept his public appearances to a minimum since the health scare but has been open with his battle with alcohol addiction.

"I didn't start 'day drinking' until probably right before my son died," Flair said of his alcohol use, saying his drinking got worse after his son, Reid, died of a heroin overdose. "And then, I really, after he passed away, it was 10 in the morning until 2 a.m. every day."

However, it now looks like Flair has made it through the worst of his medical issues and is trending toward better health.

