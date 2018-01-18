Ric Flair Gives Update on Recovery After Medically Induced Coma

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE legend Ric Flair appears to be recovering well from his medically-induced coma, tweeting a picture of himself riding a stationary bike Thursday:

Flair, 68, was placed in the coma in August after complications from a bowel surgery caused kidney failure and multiple other complications. He was released in September, more than a month after his initial hospitalization.

"You have no idea," Flair told Beth Galvin of Fox5 of whether he feels lucky to be alive. "You want to know something? I am preoccupied with dying, does that make sense to you? I think about it every day."

Flair made one of his first public appearances on the Nov. 17 episode of SmackDown Live, surprising his daughter, Charlotte, after she won the Women's Championship. The 16-time heavyweight champion has kept his public appearances to a minimum since the health scare but has been open with his battle with alcohol addiction.

"I didn't start 'day drinking' until probably right before my son died," Flair said of his alcohol use, saying his drinking got worse after his son, Reid, died of a heroin overdose. "And then, I really, after he passed away, it was 10 in the morning until 2 a.m. every day."

However, it now looks like Flair has made it through the worst of his medical issues and is trending toward better health.