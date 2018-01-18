Where, When to Catch Team LeBron vs. Team Steph 2018 NBA All-Star Draft Results

Ben Margot/Associated Press

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will go back to the playground days of drafting teams as captains following Thursday's reveal of the NBA All-Star starters.

James and Curry were the top All-Star vote-getters in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively, and will serve as the two captains in the game's new format. Rather than pitting the two conferences against each other as in past seasons, the two captains will pick their rosters from the available group of starters and reserves.

According to an official release on NBA.com, the results of that draft will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 on TNT's NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. NBA coaches will pick the reserves, and the captains' selections will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 23 on TNT's NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

While James and Curry still don't know the full list of players from whom they will choose, they do know the eight who were selected as starters alongside them.

Per Thursday's broadcast of NBA Tip-Off on TNT, James was joined by Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan as starters from the East. In the West, Curry was joined by James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

According to the NBA.com release, fan voting accounted for 50 percent of the tally for the starter selections, while media and players determined 25 percent each.

In theory, James and Curry in a room together picking teams from the best players in the NBA would seemingly generate plenty of public interest, especially if Curry found himself choosing between teammates in Durant, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green while James was deciding whether he was going to select former teammate Irving.

However, the draft will not be televised.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he thought publicly airing the draft would create "a sense from the players that it put them in an impossible position" while appearing on NBA TV. His full comments can be seen on The Starters' Twitter account:

Despite Silver's concerns, one of the captains thought the draft should be televised.

"We're all grown men," James said, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "It doesn't stop your paycheck from coming. It won't stop you from playing time when the season starts. Trying to win. Listen, just trying to win in the All-Star Game. You want to get the best player, the best caliber of player. You're going to have some type of faithfulness, obviously, to your teammates. But also you want to compete."

Fans instead will have to settle for simply seeing the results of the draft on Jan. 25 and putting forth their own guesses over how the order of the selections unfolded.