NXT TakeOver Philadelphia Results: Johnny Gargano and Top Highlights, Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Judging by its track record of success, having an NXT event as the first pay-per-view of the year is an omen of good luck for WWE, as TakeOver: Philadelphia had all the right ingredients to make it another great show.

The Undisputed Era has been one of the hottest stables in the brand's history, so its two matches against Aleister Black and The Authors of Pain were sure to get fans riled up, as would Johnny Gargano's fight for the NXT Championship and the clash between Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler for the women's title.

On paper, this event had everything going for it, but that doesn't always mean everything will live up to its hype.

Every WWE show has its ups and downs no matter what the hype and build, so now that TakeOver: Philadelphia has concluded, it's time for us to look back on the positives and negatives.

What were the highlights and the low points of the event, and how did things turn out in an overall scope?

Presented in order of appearance, here are those standout segments of the show, for better or worse.