NXT TakeOver Philadelphia: Predicting Biggest Surprises, Most Shocking Moments

Credit: WWE.com

It's no surprise the WWE Universe likes to go against the grain now and again, particularly in towns with a reputation for being a bit more rambunctious.

Philadelphia normally has exactly that type of atmosphere, but if you live in the area like yours truly, you can feel that the energy has been even more palpable since the Eagles qualified for the Super Bowl.

This means WWE can wholeheartedly expect the potential for babyfaces to be booed and heels to be cheered even if it wouldn't make any sense whatsoever.

With Kassius Ohno and The Velveteen Dream, however, there is even more of a chance WWE goes with the flow and actually has the two flip the script.

Their feud is virtually nonexistent and mostly relies on a quick backstage segment where Ohno picked a fight and pushed The Velveteen Dream, which made him come off more like a jerk than he has since his return to NXT.

In opposition to that, the creative team surely hear the rousing support the crowd has given The Velveteen Dream not only at TakeOver: WarGames against Aleister Black, but even in his match against Johnny Gargano.

Perhaps the plan is for a double-turn to take place where by the end of the fight, Ohno is the one who looks like the villain and he's cemented The Velveteen Dream as a fan favorite instead of a heel?

It's doubtful this would be some masterful turn like Bret Hart and Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, but it could still be an interesting direction to go and a way to freshen up Ohno's character, as he's been struggling to maintain relevance for quite some time.

Then, following this turn, The Velveteen Dream could find himself the next rightful No. 1 contender to Andrade "Cien" Almas, if he were to retain the NXT Championship to circle back on the original Fatal 4-Way booking.