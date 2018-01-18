Kris Dunn in Concussion Protocol, Dislocated Teeth Stabilized After Mouth Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 17: Kris Dunn #32 of the Chicago Bulls lays on the floor after suffering a mouth injury following a dunk against the Golden State Warriors at the United Center on January 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Warriors defeated the Bulls 119-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced Thursday guard Kris Dunn suffered two dislocated teeth and was placed in the concussion protocol after he hit his head falling on his way down from a dunk during Wednesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors

The announcement noted the two dislocated teeth were splinted with braces and stabilized, and Dunn will be out indefinitely because of the concussion.

This update comes after Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Dunn chipped multiple teeth when he landed face first, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

It is an unfortunate setback for the 23-year-old considering he appeared to turn a corner during his first 40 games of the season for the Bulls. While he averaged just 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game as a rookie for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016-17, the Providence product has tallied 13.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night for Chicago and has improved his field-goal percentage from 37.7 to 43.3.

This is a rebuilding campaign for the Bulls after they traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for a package that included Dunn, and any development the young point guard undergoes figures to help the franchise when it is ready to contend.

While Dunn won't be able to do that while he is indefinitely sidelined, Chicago still has the combination of Jerian Grant and David Nwaba to shoulder more of the load at point guard in the short term until he returns.

