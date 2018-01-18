Kris Dunn in Concussion Protocol, Dislocated Teeth Stabilized After Mouth Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced Thursday guard Kris Dunn suffered two dislocated teeth and was placed in the concussion protocol after he hit his head falling on his way down from a dunk during Wednesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The announcement noted the two dislocated teeth were splinted with braces and stabilized, and Dunn will be out indefinitely because of the concussion.

This update comes after Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Dunn chipped multiple teeth when he landed face first, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

It is an unfortunate setback for the 23-year-old considering he appeared to turn a corner during his first 40 games of the season for the Bulls. While he averaged just 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game as a rookie for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016-17, the Providence product has tallied 13.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night for Chicago and has improved his field-goal percentage from 37.7 to 43.3.

This is a rebuilding campaign for the Bulls after they traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for a package that included Dunn, and any development the young point guard undergoes figures to help the franchise when it is ready to contend.

While Dunn won't be able to do that while he is indefinitely sidelined, Chicago still has the combination of Jerian Grant and David Nwaba to shoulder more of the load at point guard in the short term until he returns.