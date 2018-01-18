Tyler Hilinski's Death Officially Ruled a Suicide by Coroner

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyller Hilinski #3 of the Washington State Cougars warms up prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Martin Stadium on September 29, 2017 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated USC 30-27. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images

The death of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has officially been ruled a suicide. 

Per Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times, the Whitman County Coroner issued an official statement about Hilinski's death after concluding its investigation:

Hilinski, 21, was found dead by police officers in his apartment on Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head and a suicide note, per Emily Shapiro of ABC News. 

Washington State head coach Mike Leach issued a statement after learning of Hilinski's death. 

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing," Leach's statement said, via KXLY's Aaron Polevoi. "He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

A native of Claremont, California, Hilinski just finished his sophomore season at Washington State. He appeared in eight games in 2017, including starting the Holiday Bowl against Michigan State.

