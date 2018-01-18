Leonard Fournette Says Person Who Rear-Ended His Car Was Steelers Fan

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette revealed the vehicle that rear-ended him Tuesday in Jacksonville was actually driven by a Steelers fan who attended their divisional-round win over Pittsburgh.

"Actually they had pictures from the game," Fournette said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "I think her in-laws didn't know who I was until everybody started taking pictures with me and then they were like, 'We were at the game going against y'all. It was cold.' Things like that."

Fournette rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' 45-42 win over the Steelers, playing in the second half despite a leg injury. He has been able to practice in the days following the crash and is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The rookie running back revealed on the of the first responders also asked him if he could sign the bumper that fell off his Mercedes-Benz in the crash.

"It was crazy because I wasn't really worried about it," Fournette said. "The bumper was on the ground and I was in the car waiting for the police to come and he just came out of nowhere like, 'Man, can you sign this for me?' I'm like, 'You want me to sign a bumper?' And he was like, 'Yeah.'

"Whatever, it's cool."

Fournette helped spur the Jaguars to an average of 141.4 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which led the NFL. He'll be expected to carry a heavy burden Sunday as the Jaguars attempt to pull off a historic upset over the defending champion Patriots.