Arron Afflalo Suspended 2 Games for Fight with Nemanja Bjelica

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo (4) adjusts his arm sleeve after entering the game during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The NBA has issued a two-game suspension to Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo for his role in a fight with Nemanja Bjelica of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. 

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Afflalo's punishment. 

Afflalo and Bjelica exchanged words early in the second quarter after Bjelica disrupted Afflalo's layup attempt, leading to technical fouls for both players. 

With 7:58 remaining in the quarter, Afflalo took exception when Bjelica ran into him after Jamal Crawford attempted a shot, and Afflalo threw a punch at the Timberwolves forward.

Bjelica followed by putting Afflalo in a headlock, at which point both teams got involved to separate the two, who were assessed their second technical fouls and ejected from the game. 

"I don't want to feel like a victim here, that's part of the game," Bjelica said about the incident, per ESPN.com. "But he took a swing at me, and I was just trying to protect myself, first of all, and to calm him down because he was wild.

The Magic defeated the Timberwolves 108-102 to end their seven-game losing streak. Orlando will play road games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday and Boston Celtics on Saturday. 

