USA Gymnastics Closes Karolyi Ranch Training Facility Amid Larry Nassar Scandal

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics has ended its relationship with the Karolyi Ranch, where former trainer Larry Nassar allegedly sexually abused many former gymnasts.

Kerry Perry, USA Gymnastics CEO and president, issued a statement Thursday announcing the decision, via Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports:



"USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center.

"It has been my intent to terminate this agreement since I began as president and CEO in December. Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this. We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes."

Perry said the U.S. Women's National Team has canceled its upcoming training camp at the facility and is searching for other locations to hold practices until a new permanent home can be established.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared her concern on Twitter over returning to the Karolyi Ranch to prepare for the 2020 Olympics in the same post where she said Nassar sexually abused her:

Nassar, who worked as a physician for USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015, has been accused of sexual assault by more than 140 individuals.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges last month and is currently awaiting sentencing in a separate case in Michigan after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

Located in Huntsville, Texas, Karolyi Ranch has served as the official training facility for USA Gymnastics since 2001.