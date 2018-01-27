Ember Moon's Ideal NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Foes After Win vs. Shayna Baszler

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In her first title defense at a WWE Network special event since winning the NXT Women's Championship, Ember Moon retained over Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on Saturday night.

WWE NXT showed Moon after surviving for the win:

The win cemented Moon as the unquestioned top female Superstar in NXT after she struggled to reach those heights during Asuka's record-setting reign.

She is now set to enter NXT TakeOver: New Orleans before WrestleMania 34 as NXT women's champion, which means she will have a featured spot on the card on April 7, much like she did last year when she fell short against Asuka.

While a rematch with Baszler is possible, here are the three top opponents for Moon in the Big Easy if the NXT creative team decides to push someone new into the No. 1 contender spot.

Kairi Sane

After retaining against Baszler, a natural next step for Moon would be taking on Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane.

Sane defeated Baszler in the finals of the MYC, and prior to Baszler making her NXT TV debut, Sane made it clear that she had her eye on Moon and the NXT Women's Championship.

While Sane is a hugely popular face much like Moon, NXT usually excels at making face vs. face matches work, which was the case when Ember and Asuka faced off on multiple occasions.

Also, there is a built-in story that can be told since both Moon and Sane rely on high-flying finishers that captivate the viewing audience.

Ember's Eclipse is quite possibly the most visually impressive move in all of wrestling, as she leaps from the ropes and twists in midair before delivering a devastating Stunner to an unsuspecting opponent.

Sane's Insane Elbow Drop is simply a flying elbow from the top rope, but because of her diminutive size, she is able to get an incredible amount of air before crashing down on her foe.

While Moon and Sane have had some in-ring interaction dating back to their involvement in the Fatal 4-Way for the vacant NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, the fact that they have yet to face each other in a singles match would lead to plenty of anticipation during the build toward their clash.

Moon and Sane are two of the most remarkable athletes WWE has to offer regardless of gender, and a match between them would have show-stealing potential at the biggest TakeOver of the year.

Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has been in the thick of the NXT Women's Championship throughout her tenure with the yellow brand, but she has yet to be featured in a singles match at a TakeOver event.

That could change in New Orleans if she is elevated to the No. 1 contender spot against Moon.

Moon and Cross have had several run-ins in NXT, and Cross was part of the Fatal 4-Way at NXT TakeOver: WarGames that saw Ember win the title for the first time.

Cross is among the most versatile performers in NXT since she is neither definitively a face nor a heel.

Fans love her because of her commitment to her character and the role she plays in Sanity, but that doesn't stop her from attacking a babyface if need be.

The Scottish Superstar has also already proved that she can hang with the very best women's wrestlers NXT has to offer, as she and Asuka had a fantastic Last Woman Standing match for the NXT Women's Championship.

NXT has seen an influx of female talent come in following the Mae Young Classic, and while it can be argued that Cross has been somewhat overshadowed, she undoubtedly deserves a bigger spotlight.

Wrestling for the title at TakeOver: New Orleans would provide her with precisely that, and there is little doubt that she would deliver in a huge spot.

Bianca Belair

Although she hasn't been seen much on NXT programming, Bianca Belair may be the future of the NXT women's division.

The 28-year-old Belair is a supremely talented athlete who ran track collegiately at South Carolina, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

In what little television time she has had, Belair has made a huge impact on the WWE Universe.

Her most extensive on-screen action came in the Mae Young Classic where she defeated Sage Beckett in the first round before falling to Sane in a thrilling, second-round encounter.

In addition to her blend of strength, speed and athleticism, Belair brings a unique flair to her matches, highlighted by her penchant for using her long hair braid as a whip on her opponents.

Belair also has an understated confidence and charisma, and she calls herself the "EST of NXT" to hammer home the notion that she is tops in every category.

It may seem like rushing to put Belair in the NXT Women's Championship scene for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans since she has yet to be established as a full-time member of the roster on the television, but she has all the tools needed to put on a great match with Moon.

Their athletic ability is through the roof, and both Belair and Moon can do things in the ring that few other Superstars in all of WWE are capable of.

Belair also seems capable of carrying a feud in terms of mic work, which is something that could benefit Moon since she is still developing in that area.

If the NXT creative team wants to go off the board and launch one of its female Superstars to new heights in the coming months, Belair is the perfect choice.

