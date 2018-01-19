NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Predictions, Odds, TV Info for AFC, NFC Bracket

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The four coaches in this Sunday's conference championship games are going to be put to the test by the pressure of the moment and their opponent's skill level.

That has never been a problem for Bill Belichick, but past success does not indicate that all will go smoothly this time around as his New England Patriots prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game.

Doug Marrone has to figure out what his team can do best and not try to match wits with Belichick. His team is tough, nasty and physical, and he has to figure out a way to exploit that ability.

Mike Zimmer had earned an excellent reputation as one of the best defensive minds in the game before he got his chance to become head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. After experiencing quite a bit of heartbreak in his first three years at the team's helm, he is on the verge of incredible success.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has to figure out a new formula. He had it during the regular season when Carson Wentz was under center. That being said, the Eagles appeared to make some progress with Nick Foles last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Have they done enough to regain their swagger?

AFC Title Game

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, January 21, at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Odds: New England (-7.5), O/U 46.5

Prediction: Patriots 33, Jaguars 17

The Patriots usually get at least one challenge as they make their way to the Super Bowl, but they rolled over the Tennnessee Titans in the divisional playoffs, and since the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated, it appears they could hammer the Jaguars as well.

However, the Jaguars jumped out to a 28-7 lead and dictated the pace of their 45-42 playoff upset. The Jaguars may not have the pedigree of the Patriots, but they will challenge New England's stars on every single play with hard, punishing hits.

That defense, led by pass-rushers Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, can put pressure on Tom Brady and prevent him from having the time he needs to make deep throws downfield.

But the problem for the Jaguars is that Brady knows too many solutions, and he can find an alternative if his deep passes are not an option.

Brady may not be 100 percent healthy for the title game, as he suffered a jammed right hand in Wednesday's practice. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe said that Brady wore a glove on his passing hand Thursday, and his thumb looked "boxy, bigger than usual under the glove."

Blake Bortles has shown quite a bit of improvement this year, but he is not a consistent quarterback. The Buffalo Bills held Bortles to 87 yards in the AFC Wild Card Round, and the Patriots are much more likely to design their defense to stop rookie running back Leonard Fournette and let Bortles beat them if he can.

NFC Title Game

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday, January 21, 6:40 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Odds: Minnesota (-3) O/U 39

Prediction: Vikings 23, Eagles 17

The Vikings are coming off one of their greatest victories in team history as Stefon Diggs scored on the "Skol Mary" after taking a pass near the sidelines and sprinting into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints failed to tackle him.

The Vikings have been on the wrong end of painful finishes more often than not, so perhaps it's their turn to get back to the championship game for the first time since Super Bowl XI.

Minnesota appears to have a more dangerous offense than the Eagles. Case Keenum has been sharp at quarterback, and his confidence is high after leading the Vikings to the NFC North crown and their playoff win.

He has a pair of top-notch receivers in Diggs and Adam Thielen, who has made a habit of catching just about any ball he can touch. The running game is solid with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon.

While Foles got it going against the Falcons, competing against the top-ranked defense in the league is not a good scenario. Foles has not shown the consistency at this point to believe he can get the best out of a defense that includes Everson Griffen (13.0 sacks), Eric Kendricks (113 tackles) and Harrison Smith (five interceptions).