Report: Sebastian Telfair's Wife Samantha Says He's Threatened to Kill Himself

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Samantha Telfair, the estranged wife of former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, said he threatened to kill himself and has "become increasingly hostile, unstable and violent," in court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to that report, Samantha was granted an emergency restraining order after Sebastian "showed up to her home in Irvine, CA on Jan. 12 and went nuclear on the doorbell when he realized she wasn't home."

He reportedly "began cussing like crazy and kicking the door -- even when the couple's two young kids came out of the house and begged him to stop," before smashing the front windshield of her car.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.