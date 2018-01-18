2018 NBA All-Star Game: Who Will LeBron James, Steph Curry Draft as Starters?

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Friendships or business? Winning or entertainment?

Those are just some of the questions for LeBron James and Stephen Curry to ponder as team captains of the NBA's revamped All-Star Game. With conference affiliations ditched in favor of a pickup-style roster selection, the on-court architects will shape the 2018 clash set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

James, the leading vote-getter overall, holds the first selection. Team LeBron and Team Stephen will choose from the other eight starters announced Thursday on TNT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Once those players come off the board, Curry and James will divvy up the reserves, which will be unveiled Jan. 23. The actual draft will not be televised, with the league instead releasing the complete rosters Jan. 25 on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.

"It would be more fun if we had that kind of draft," commissioner Adam Silver told NBA TV. "On the other hand, I recognize that in picking a team to perform in the here and now, it's a little different than drafting. There was a sense from the players that it put them in an impossible position, where they're picking one player over another—in part, not because they necessarily think that player is better than another player, maybe because they have a personal relationship with the player."

Since the commish concedes a transparent draft is the most entertaining draft, we're here to publicly run through our mock version of what's ahead. This isn't a prediction of what will happen, but rather how we'd handle it from the captains' perspective—weighing everything from basketball fit and production to relationships, wow factors and any other pertinent components.

In the spirit of positionless playground hoops, we're drafting under the assumption that these starting lineups can be filled with any combination of backcourt and frontcourt players.