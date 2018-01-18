Report: Emmanuel Sanders Won't Be Prosecuted for Felony Sexual Assault

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 5: Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A grand jury in Texas will not pursue a felony sexual assault case against Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, according to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ, the grand jury "'failed to find a bill of indictment' ... meaning they felt there was not enough evidence to prove his guilt."

And according to TMZ, Sanders was accused of sexual assault in Harris County, Texas, which was classified as a potential second-degree felony. It's unknown when the alleged assault took place, however.

"We are aware of the media report involving Emmanuel Sanders and are looking into it," the Broncos said in a statement (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post).

Mike Klis of 9News noted the Broncos' statement suggested they were unaware of the news until TMZ's report. 

As Jhabvala noted, Sanders still could face punishment if the NFL finds he violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

