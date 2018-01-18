WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Jan. 18 Ahead of Royal Rumble

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It's one of the busiest times of the year for rumors in WWE, with a whole host of names linked with Royal Rumble appearances, as is so often the case throughout January.

But this year, there's added speculation over what WWE may have in store ahead of the pay-per-view, with the 25th anniversary of Raw airing on Monday. There are a bunch of stars already confirmed for the event, and this week's roundup looks at another former major champion who could return to the company for the show.

There's also a hint about what the outcome of main event may be at Raw 25. And as expected, there is plenty of discussion about surprise entrants in the Rumble match.

We've got one potential name to scratch off the list, as well as one former WWE wrestler who looks increasingly likely to show up.

Here's this week's take on the latest rumors flying around WWE.