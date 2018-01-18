WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Jan. 18 Ahead of Royal RumbleJanuary 18, 2018
WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Jan. 18 Ahead of Royal Rumble
It's one of the busiest times of the year for rumors in WWE, with a whole host of names linked with Royal Rumble appearances, as is so often the case throughout January.
But this year, there's added speculation over what WWE may have in store ahead of the pay-per-view, with the 25th anniversary of Raw airing on Monday. There are a bunch of stars already confirmed for the event, and this week's roundup looks at another former major champion who could return to the company for the show.
There's also a hint about what the outcome of main event may be at Raw 25. And as expected, there is plenty of discussion about surprise entrants in the Rumble match.
We've got one potential name to scratch off the list, as well as one former WWE wrestler who looks increasingly likely to show up.
Here's this week's take on the latest rumors flying around WWE.
Is The Miz Set to Win the Intercontinental Championship on Raw 25?
If rumors are to be believed, then there's a pretty significant title change expected at next week's blockbuster edition of Raw.
That's because, per Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats, The Miz is set to become an eight-time winner of the Intercontinental Championship by beating champion Roman Reigns.
The blockbuster match has been confirmed for a few weeks, with it likely to main-event Raw 25.
Ortman reported that the expectation is Reigns will drop the title ahead of what will likely be an elevation into WWE's Universal Championship picture just in time for WrestleMania.
Interestingly, a win for The Miz would move him just one run short of Chris Jericho's record of nine reigns with the belt. There's no doubting he's one of the greatest IC champs in WWE history, a notion that would be reinforced with a victory on Monday.
Another Former Major Champion Booked for Raw 25
There is an ever-increasing list of WWE greats being booked for Raw's 25th anniversary special, and another has apparently been added to the list.
Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com reported on Wednesday that Christian is set to appear at the show.
He, alongside former tag team partner Edge, has made sporadic appearances for the company in non-wrestling segments for a number of years, with his in-ring career coming to a halt in March 2014.
It's unclear whether Edge will attend, but Johnson's report suggests Christian will feature in some capacity.
He will join legends such as The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels in returning for the milestone show.
Rumor Killer on Former WWE Star Appearing in Royal Rumble
There's a lot of speculation at this time of the year concerning former WWE stars who could return to the company to compete in the annual Royal Rumble match, either on a one-off or more permanent basis.
And this year is no different.
One name that has done the rounds heavily is that of Bobby Lashley, who is with Impact Wrestling. But according to numerous reports online, such as this one from Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, Lashley said his goodbyes from the company recently.
So that suggests he will show up at the Rumble, right?
Wrong.
PWInsider.com reported he is under contract with Impact Wrestling until the beginning of February, categorically ruling out an appearance as things stand (h/t Ortman at Cageside Seats).
Could things change? Perhaps. But this looks to be one star you can safely rule out for the Royal Rumble.
Is EC3 Bound for WWE?
Derrick Bateman, Ethan Carter III, Michael Hutter.
Whatever alias you most fondly remember him wrestling under, it's not hard to recognize he's one of the most talented wrestlers on the planet. His release is also one of WWE's biggest mistakes of recent years.
Back when NXT was a reality show as opposed to a standalone WWE brand, he was wrestling there under the Bateman alias. It's safe to say things never worked out.
Released by the company in 2013, he quickly settled in Impact Wrestling, where he became one of its biggest stars.
But like Bobby Lashley, he's leaving the promotion. And talk of a WWE return won't go away. And unlike Lashley, there are suggestions he will be around for the Royal Rumble.
Ortman at Cageside Seats reported on Thuesday that he's cancelled an upcoming appearance at an independent promotion on the night of the Rumble, with sources saying he's free to sign with anyone "immediately."
Don't be surprised, therefore, if he shows up during the Royal Rumble match.