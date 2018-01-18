Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics (34-11) are hoping they will have leading scorer Kyrie Irving in the lineup on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (20-20) as home favorites. The Celtics are coming off a 116-113 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans as 5.5-point home chalk on Tuesday despite Irving's team-high 27 points, and he missed practice Wednesday due to shoulder soreness.

Point spread: The Celtics opened as six-point favorites; the total is at 211, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 108.4-103.6, Celtics (NBA picks on every game).

Why the 76ers can cover the spread

The 76ers have won five of their last six games both straight up and against the spread, with the lone loss during that stretch coming against Boston in London a week ago. Philadelphia blew a 22-point lead, though, and did a lot of things right in that setback before bouncing back with a 117-111 win over the Toronto Raptors as two-point home underdogs on Monday.

The 76ers led the Raptors by 21 points in that game too but managed to hold on and pull off the victory that time.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics had won seven in a row (going 5-2 ATS) prior to losing to the Pelicans, and they have won 14 of the past 15 meetings (10-5 ATS) with Philadelphia. They have covered the spread in the last three games between the teams, with all of them decided by double digits.

While Irving and Marcus Smart (illness) are both listed as questionable on the injury report, if they play, they should be suiting up with the goal of another easy win so they do not have to log heavy minutes. The duo combined for 54 minutes in the last meeting.

Smart betting pick

Boston owns the 76ers and should not have any problem winning and covering again in this spot. The Celtics are 7-2 SU and 6-2-1 ATS following a loss this season, and the only real concern is Irving's health at this point.

Philadelphia continues to struggle as one of the worst defensive teams in the Eastern Conference, and that deficiency could well cost the team a shot at the postseason. Bet Boston with confidence.

NBA betting trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Boston is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games against Philadelphia.

