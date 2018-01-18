2018 NBA All-Star Game: Kevin Hart, Fergie and Pharrell Williams to Headline

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

The NBA announced entertainment plans Thursday for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 and broadcast nationally on TNT.

Hip hop singer Fergie will sing the United States national anthem, and rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian national anthem. Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the player introductions, with Pharrell Williams' N.E.R.D set to perform at halftime.

Hart was a longtime All-Star Weekend regular as a player in the Celebrity Game, before retiring from the event after winning his fourth straight MVP Award in 2015.

Sam Vecenie of CBS Sports passed along comments the comedy superstar made on The Jim Rome Show about his decision to walk away three years ago.

"I'm officially retired from the Celebrity All-Star Game," Hart said. "I can't do it anymore, I've done all there is to do, my kids are happy, they feel like their dad went out on top. I think if I go back it's only going to get worse, I can't go down, I can only go up, and I left with a bang. I did what all the greats say you should do."

The NBA release noted he'll be joined by special guests for an "exciting opening" before introducing the players for the 67th All-Star Game.

Team captains and starters for the event will be revealed Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET on TNT.