Warriors Tie Franchise Record with 14th Straight Road Victory

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 18, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors passes under pressure from Nikola Mirotic #44 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fact: With a 119-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors tied a franchise record with their 14th consecutive road victory, matching the mark set by the 2015-16 Warriors. It is tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history, with the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers holding the record with 16 consecutive road victories.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: NBA.com

Related

    The Price of U.S. Soccer's Failure

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Price of U.S. Soccer's Failure

    Jesus Jimenez
    via Bleacher Report

    She's 17, and She's the New Face of Team USA 🇺🇸

    Featured logo
    Featured

    She's 17, and She's the New Face of Team USA 🇺🇸

    Joon Lee
    via Joon Lee

    Can We Handle a Jags-Vikes Super Bowl?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Can We Handle a Jags-Vikes Super Bowl?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Frosh Only NBA Scouts Are Talking About

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Frosh Only NBA Scouts Are Talking About

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report