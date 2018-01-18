Warriors Tie Franchise Record with 14th Straight Road Victory

Warriors Tie Franchise Record with 14th Straight Road VictoryJanuary 18, 2018
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Fact: With a 119-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors tied a franchise record with their 14th consecutive road victory, matching the mark set by the 2015-16 Warriors. It is tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history, with the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers holding the record with 16 consecutive road victories.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: NBA.com
The Price of U.S. Soccer's Failure