Neymar's PSG Contract Has 'No Release Clause' Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain contract does not include a release clause, according to Marcos Motta, one of the Brazilian forward's lawyers.

Amid rumours that Real are keen to add Neymar to their squad as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, Motta dashed any chance of Los Blancos simply needing to meet a buyout fee to prise him away from the Parc des Princes, per Brazilian outlet Radio Globo (via Sport): "I can guarantee that there's no release clause in Neymar's contract, nor anything about objectives or ending the season as the top goalscorer."

Neymar made a shock move from Barcelona to PSG last summer after the French giants met his astronomical €222 million release clause to smash the world-record transfer fee by more than €100 million.

Barca were left largely helpless in the situation as PSG were prepared to pay the fee and Neymar was open to the move as he looked to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow, per BBC Sport's Andy West.

Purely from a numbers perspective, Neymar's PSG career has begun brilliantly as he has netted 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances in 2017-18, as well as scoring six times and providing three assists in six UEFA Champions League showings.

On Wednesday, he set a league record by contributing to six goals in PSG's 8-0 league drubbing of Dijon, per Opta:

However, there have been ongoing rumours that Neymar is not completely happy in Paris, per Peter Smith of Sky Sports.

Recently reports have abounded that Real are targeting the former Santos man and are eager to make him "the new Cristiano Ronaldo" at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Marca's J. L. Calderon.

Ronaldo—who turns 33 next month—has finally shown signs in 2017-18 that he may be on the wane having spent the last decade producing consistently dazzling performances.

The Portuguese has only netted four La Liga goals in 14 appearances so far this season, while Karim Benzema has also been poor and Gareth Bale continues to struggle with fitness issues.

Real's lauded attacking line looks to be in need of reinvigoration, and the addition of Neymar would make a real statement.

But the revelation there is no release clause in the Brazil international's contract is a big blow to Real's chances of signing him in the summer.

It does not seem at all feasible PSG would let Neymar go for any fee just a year after bringing him in to make them a genuine super power on the European stage.