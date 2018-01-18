Josh Allen to Browns, Josh Rosen to Giants in 1st Mel Kiper 2018 NFL Mock Draft

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Quarterbacks dominated the top of ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.'s first 2018 NFL mock draft, which was released Thursday.

While most expect the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns to select a signal-caller No. 1 overall, Kiper threw something of a curveball by giving them Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen rather than USC's Sam Darnold.

Kiper projected a quarterback to the New York Giants at No. 2 as well, giving them UCLA's Josh Rosen as a potential replacement for veteran Eli Manning.

Kiper wrote that while his 2018 quarterback evaluations are grouped closely, he recently moved Allen to the top spot at the position.

He acknowledged Allen's struggles in 2017 but wrote coaches want to work with the strong-armed passer because he "has all the tools."

Despite not playing in a Power Five conference (the Mountain West), Allen's numbers left plenty to be desired in 2017. He completed just 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While his turnovers were down last season, Allen was far more impressive in 2016 with 3,203 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 picks.

Allen has ideal size at 6'5", however, to go along with a cannon for an arm and mobility that allows him to make plays with his legs as well.

The Browns haven't made the playoffs in 2002, and after 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer's struggles in an 0-16 season, it is clear they need a long-term answer at quarterback in order to finally exit the NFL's basement.

New York is also in search of its quarterback of the future, as Manning is 37 and isn't a lock to be with the team in 2018 despite having two years remaining on his contract.

The result of the Giants' head coaching search will likely play a significant role in what they decide to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Kiper believes they will select Rosen in hopes that the UCLA product will bring them the type of success Manning has in a career that includes two Super Bowl championships and four Pro Bowls.

In addition to calling Rosen the "top pure passer in the class," Kiper wrote that there are some "red flags" with Rosen, including his injury history.

Rosen is coming off the best season of his collegiate career, though, as he completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Darnold would also be a possibility for the Giants at No. 2, but the USC product threw 13 interceptions last season, and Kiper believes Rosen's ball security gives him the advantage.