Trevor Ariza Called Austin Rivers About Altercation and 'Hashed Everything Out'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers said Wednesday that he and Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza were now on good terms, after a confrontation following L.A.'s 113-102 win over Houston on Monday.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Rivers said he spoke for 35 minutes on the phone with Ariza, who entered the Clippers' locker room along with other Houston players following the game: "First and foremost, me and Trevor have no problems. He called me. He reached out to me. Trevor and I talked and hashed everything out. He was really cool about being the bigger guy and calling me."

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that several Rockets players took issue with Rivers' trash talking during the game. Gerald Green, Chris Paul and James Harden were the players who accompanied Ariza to the Clippers' locker room.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Ariza and Green were suspended two games apiece for their roles in the postgame incident.

Although Ariza and Co. reportedly went searching for Rivers and Clippers forward Blake Griffin, the situation didn't escalate further.

On Wednesday, Rivers explained what happened during the game when he was on the sidelines in street clothes due to an ankle injury:

"The whole game was filled with cheap shots. So I'm not calling anyone out. But he [Ariza] had given Blake [Griffin] a little something and he walked towards our bench. So what do you expect is going to happen? I started talking to him. If I cheap-shotted James Harden, their best player, and I walked down by the Houston bench, you don't think anybody on their bench would've started talking to me? OK then."

Rivers said Ariza thought he said something to him in an antagonistic manner, which caused the players to exchange words.

The Clippers guard said the misunderstanding was cleared up over the phone, though: "Trev called me and was like, 'My bad, man. I thought you said something. Obviously the game was emotional.' I was like, 'My bad, man, I wasn't trying to antagonize.'"

Monday's game had playoff implications, as the Rockets are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are the NBA's hottest team and have six wins in a row.



Since the Clips are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, they would face the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today.