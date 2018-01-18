WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 18

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The week that was in WWE programming was one of the most one-sided in recent memory, with one brand approaching the build to Royal Rumble with respect and a sense of urgency while the other failed to present a show that inspired excitement.

Raw was the former, an explosive show that positioned certain stars as worth watching leading into the January 28 pay-per-view and executed a layered main event that captivated the audience and created interest in the product.

SmackDown Live, not so much.

Relive the week that was in WWE television and find out why Raw was so much better than its opposition this week.