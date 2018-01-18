Rockets Reportedly Upset Clippers Not Punished for Actions in Monday's Game

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are reportedly not pleased members of the Los Angeles Clippers dodged disciplinary action stemming from their heated clash Monday night at Staples Center.

According to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are "shocked and disappointed" the NBA opted against punishing forward Blake Griffin and guard Austin Rivers for their conduct.

On Wednesday, the league announced Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and guard Gerald Green had both been suspended two games for their parts in a "hostile, verbal altercation" that occurred when they stormed into the Clippers locker room.

Following Houston's 113-102 loss, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni pointed to Griffin as the source of his ire and accused the Clippers power forward of intentionally making contact with him on the sideline during the fourth quarter.

The two also engaged in an expletive-laden shouting match that featured D'Antoni shouting "F--k you" at Griffin, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Well, after he said what he said, I said the same thing back," Griffin told reporters, per MacMahon.

Griffin also engaged in a verbal spat with Ariza that was preceded by Rivers' smack talk from the bench:

Citing team sources, MacMahon reported, "Rivers continued the profane trash talk after the game, yelling loudly enough in the Clippers' locker room for Ariza to hear him from the hallway, where players commonly congregate and visiting teams frequently put food and equipment."

Those events reportedly led Ariza to make his way toward the Clippers' locker room, accompanied by Green, Chris Paul and James Harden.

However, Paul and Harden were not disciplined for their roles in the postgame saga after they were "increasingly described as working to slow down Ariza's anger," per Wojnarowski.

The Clippers and Rockets will meet again Feb. 28 at Staples Center.