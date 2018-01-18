NBA All-Star Game 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Captains, Starters Reveal

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

If you thought there was drama this week in the NBA, just wait until the All-Star teams are selected.

Unlike previous years when teams were chosen by conference, the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center will pit two squads selected by captains against each other.

The player who receives the most votes from the Eastern and Western Conferences will be tasked with setting beefs aside—or relishing them for an exhibition—as they pick the rosters from the talent pool voted on by fans, coaches and media.

The 10 starters for the NBA All-Star Game are set to be announced on Thursday with announcements regarding reserves and teams to follow in the next week.

There will be five players from each conference selected as starters on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, January 18

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Drama

LeBron, Steph Lead Voting

As of the latest voting update from a week ago, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry were in line to be named captains in the new format.

If the results hold, Curry would have a few teammates to choose from in the pool of starters, with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green first and third, respectively, in the West frontcourt voting.

James' fellow Cavaliers are further down the voting list, with Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas fifth and seventh, respectively, in the East backcourt voting and Kevin Love fifth in the East frontcourt.

The biggest drama in the roster selection process could come when James is forced to make a decision about former teammate and current Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who is one of two backcourt players set to start from the East.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the West, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook could make the All-Star Game as either a starter or a reserve depending on whether he moves up from third place before Thursday.

Having James and Irving or Durant and Westbrook on the same team on February 18 would generate all sorts of buzz, but in order to see the former Thunder teammates together in a starting lineup, Westbrook has to eclipse another former teammate in James Harden.

Outside of the expected drama, the starting five combinations are endless with Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all in starting spots as of the last voting update.

Will the Process Be on Display from the Start of the All-Star Game?

We've seen plenty of James, Curry, Durant and Westbrook in past All-Star Games, and while there's no doubt they'll generate buzz, there are a few fresh faces ready to break on to the scene.

Embiid and Ben Simmons represent a new group of stars ready to bask in the spotlight for years.

In order to see both Sixers players in the starting lineup, Simmons has to make up over 200,000 votes on Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan.

Not only have Simmons and Embiid impressed with their abilities on the court, they've grown off the court, especially the social media maven Embiid.

On the court, the 21-year-old Simmons, who hails from Australia, is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Embiid, who is a native of Cameroon, has 23.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game to his name with a personality that soars heights above his numbers.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Injecting fresh blood into the All-Star Game in the form of Simmons and Embiid will not only draw more eyes at home to the contest, it will also add more international interest than usual given where each player hails from.

However, the Philadelphia duo might not be the only young stars at the All-Star Game. There's potential for Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks, Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers and Boston's Jayson Tatum to join them as reserves if the voting goes a certain way.

It may be too early to call it a changing of the guard since James, Curry and Durant are still at the forefront of the game and winning championships, but there's no denying the youth movement that is budding and ready to start taking over one of the league's marquee events.

