Stephen Curry Out as Precaution After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Hawks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced guard Stephen Curry suffered a tweaked right ankle and wouldn't return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News noted the injury wasn't considered serious and the Warriors called the move to hold him out "precautionary."

Curry has dealt with ankle and thigh injuries this season, cutting into a run of durability that saw him play at least 78 games in each of the last five campaigns.

The two-time MVP has been a driving force behind Golden State's recent success with his ability to consistently drain shots from well beyond the three-point line, dance past defenders on his way to the lane and set up his many talented teammates for open looks when defenses crash too hard on his outside shooting.

Curry was averaging 26.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2017-18 coming into Friday's contest after scoring 25.3 points per game last season and a career-best 30.1 points a night in 2015-16.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they are arguably the only team in the league equipped to overcome a setback to someone of Curry's caliber. They still have Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to anchor the offense on any given night.

Still, Golden State is far more dangerous with Curry on the floor, meaning it is welcome news for the defending champions that it is just a minor injury.