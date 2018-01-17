Michael Carter-Williams, Tim Frazier Ejected After Wizards-Hornets Altercation

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards, 133-109, Wednesday, but not before there was a near brawl and multiple ejections.

According to Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report Magazine, Washington's Tim Frazier and Charlotte's Michael Carter-Williams were both assessed double technicals and ejected. Washington's Jason Smith was also involved in the altercation that happened late in the fourth quarter after the outcome was already in hand:

While no punches were actually thrown, there may have been some collective frustration between the two aggressors, considering Carter-Williams scored three points on 0-of-2 shooting from the field and Frazier went scoreless, missing both of his free throws.

Carter-Williams appeared to take exception with Smith stepping over him (even if it was unintentional) and jumped up seemingly ready for a fight, and Frazier came running in before he was held back by an official.

It was just the latest instance of what has been a tension-filled stretch in the NBA that saw Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry jaw at each other, Arron Afflalo take a massive swing at Nemanja Bjelica and a chippy game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets featuring Trevor Ariza and Blake Griffin ejections and the locker room drama that had NBA Twitter abuzz.

As for Wednesday's contest, Dwight Howard led the way for the victorious Hornets with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds. Charlotte has won three of its last four games as it attempts to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race.