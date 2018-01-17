Report: Mason Rudolph to Miss Senior Bowl Due to Foot Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was hoping to build his draft stock at the upcoming Senior Bowl, but a left foot sprain will prevent him from competing, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The good news is the injury will not require surgery and Rudolph will still attend activities next week in Mobile, Alabama, including interviews and measurements.

Nebraska's Tanner Lee will take his spot on the roster, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Rudolph was one of eight quarterbacks who accepted invites to the Jan. 27 Senior Bowl, including notable players like Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and potential first-round pick Josh Allen.

The Oklahoma State star is already considered one of the top players at his position after producing incredible statistics over the past few years. He finished his career with 13,618 passing yards and 92 touchdowns, leading the country with 4,904 yards this season.

His effort was enough to lead the Cowboys to a 10-3 record while finishing seventh in Heisman voting.

With great size at 6'5", 230 pounds, Rudolph has all the tools necessary for a future NFL quarterback. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists him as the No. 5 player at the position, although CBS Sports believes he is the No. 1 quarterback in 2018 and 10th-best player overall.

Unfortunately, the latest injury removes the chance for scouts to get a firsthand look at him during Senior Bowl practices.

According to Rapoport, Rudolph's sprain is minor and he should be fine in two weeks.