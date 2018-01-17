Adam Butler Responds to Jalen Ramsey's Super Bowl Guarantee

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler has taken exception to Jalen Ramsey's comments guaranteeing the Jacksonville Jaguars will win the Super Bowl.

"If you're going to make a statement like that, you better be able to back it up," Butler said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

After returning home to EverBank Field following Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round, Ramsey made sure the world knew who he predicted to leave U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4 with a Lombardi Trophy.

"I ain't got too much to say, but make sure you all bring that same energy out next week and the week after," Ramsey told the crowd, via ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "We are going to the Super Bowl, and we are going to win that b---h. We are going to win that b---h."

Butler also noted Ramsey's comments seemed to indicate the Jaguars are looking past the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Now in his second NFL season, Ramsey has developed a reputation as one of the league's best trash talkers. During a Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver A.J. Green put him a choke hold after the Jaguars' cornerback shoved him to the ground.

"I told him almost every play that he was weak," Ramsey told reporters about what led to the altercation with Green. "That he was soft. That was straight facts. He just couldn’t handle the truth. It was facts. I told him that his time was almost up."

Ramsey has been able to get away with all of that talk by backing it up on the field. He set career highs with 17 passes defensed and four interceptions during the regular season, and Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL's second-best cornerback with a 92.2 overall grade.