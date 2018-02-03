Sean McVay Wins NFL Coach of the Year: Full Voting Results

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Sean McVay was named the 2017 NFL Coach of the Year on Saturday after he transformed the Los Angeles Rams into a full-fledged NFC title contender during his first season on the job.

NFL Network's Marc Sessler provided the voting breakdown:

The Rams hired McVay a month after they jettisoned Jeff Fisher, and they showed immediate improvement on both sides of the ball.

The most noticeable strides, though, came on offense.

One year after the Rams ranked last in scoring, McVay captained an attack centered around quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley and unlocked his team's potential as a high-scoring machine.

All told, the Rams dropped a league-leading 29.9 points per game en route to their first NFC West title since 2003.

McVay also succeeded in changing the culture and running a tight ship despite being the league's youngest head coach at 32 years old.

"We just have a different mentality," offensive lineman Rodger Saffold told ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez of the team's approach under McVay. "Our main basis is being accountable this year. We have zero tolerance with the rules. You gotta do the rules. By doing the rules and doing what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, you're helping the entire team. Our whole mentality and the way we just approach everything has changed."

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald also praised McVay by saying he's the kind of coach you "want to bust your butt for," per Gonzalez.

The Rams' season ended in disappointment with a wild-card loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but their drastic 2017 improvement suggests they should be a mainstay in the NFC title conversation for years.