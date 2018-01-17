Layshia Clarendon Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted While Attending Cal

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Dream star Layshia Clarendon has filed a civil lawsuit alleging an employee of the University of California athletic department sexually assaulted her, espnW.com's Kate Fagan reported Wednesday.

Clarendon played four seasons for the Golden Bears between 2009 and 2013. In the suit, she said Mohamed Muqtar assaulted her during her freshman year. Muqtar is Cal's assistant athletic director for student services.



Clarendon posted a series of tweets after Fagan's report was published:

According to the lawsuit, Clarendon alleges Muqtar would meet with student-athletes away from the Cal campus. In one instance, Muqtar invited Clarendon to his apartment, where she says he assaulted her in his bathroom.

Fagan also reported a former instructor at Cal had spoken to members of the school's athletic department about allegations of inappropriate behavior by Muqtar that had been leveled against him by other student-athletes.

The university told the instructor the school's hands were tied until the students formally reported the details of Muqtar's behavior.