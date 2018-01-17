Layshia Clarendon Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted While Attending Cal

Layshia Clarendon Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted While Attending CalJanuary 17, 2018
Atlanta Dream star Layshia Clarendon has filed a civil lawsuit alleging an employee of the University of California athletic department sexually assaulted her, espnW.com's Kate Fagan reported Wednesday.
Clarendon played four seasons for the Golden Bears between 2009 and 2013. In the suit, she said Mohamed Muqtar assaulted her during her freshman year. Muqtar is Cal's assistant athletic director for student services.
Clarendon posted a series of tweets after Fagan's report was published:
Layshia Clarendon @Layshiac
Regarding the news today: I want the shame to not be my own anymore, because it's not my shame to carry, but it's something that I've had to carry. It's a horrible thing to live in silence, to carry that pain and that weight and the guilt. https://t.co/Ah5RjNOY292018-1-17 23:42:27
Layshia Clarendon @Layshiac
My biggest hope is that he never does this to anyone else. That no one else has to suffer under his hand, or him violating their bodies again. That this would be the end of him assaulting people. #TimesUp2018-1-17 23:43:27
Layshia Clarendon @Layshiac
It feels there is a big level of responsibility there for me, to make sure this doesn't continue. And he doesn't continue to harm other people.2018-1-17 23:43:56
According to the lawsuit, Clarendon alleges Muqtar would meet with student-athletes away from the Cal campus. In one instance, Muqtar invited Clarendon to his apartment, where she says he assaulted her in his bathroom.
Fagan also reported a former instructor at Cal had spoken to members of the school's athletic department about allegations of inappropriate behavior by Muqtar that had been leveled against him by other student-athletes.
The university told the instructor the school's hands were tied until the students formally reported the details of Muqtar's behavior.
