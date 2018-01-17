Layshia Clarendon Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted While Attending Cal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 26: Layshia Clarendon #23 of the Atlanta Dream handles the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA game on August 26, 2017 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Dream star Layshia Clarendon has filed a civil lawsuit alleging an employee of the University of California athletic department sexually assaulted her, espnW.com's Kate Fagan reported Wednesday.

Clarendon played four seasons for the Golden Bears between 2009 and 2013. In the suit, she said Mohamed Muqtar assaulted her during her freshman year. Muqtar is Cal's assistant athletic director for student services.

Clarendon posted a series of tweets after Fagan's report was published:

According to the lawsuit, Clarendon alleges Muqtar would meet with student-athletes away from the Cal campus. In one instance, Muqtar invited Clarendon to his apartment, where she says he assaulted her in his bathroom.

Fagan also reported a former instructor at Cal had spoken to members of the school's athletic department about allegations of inappropriate behavior by Muqtar that had been leveled against him by other student-athletes.

The university told the instructor the school's hands were tied until the students formally reported the details of Muqtar's behavior.

