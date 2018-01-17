Cardinals HC Rumors: Keith Armstrong, Steve Wilks to Have 2nd Interviews

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly scheduled second interviews with a pair of NFC South coaches.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals plan to interview Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong on Friday. AZCentral's Kent Somers confirmed the news and added Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is also scheduled for a second interview this week.

All told, the Cardinals' list of candidates for their vacant head coaching position stands at six.

According to Somers, the list has been trimmed down to Armstrong, Wilks, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Flores was "now in play" after Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak declined the opportunity to conduct a second interview.

DeFilippo, who is currently preparing to coach in the NFC Championship Game, is also expected to meet with Cardinals brass for a second time once the Eagles' season is over, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.