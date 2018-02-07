Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: TV Guide, Live-Stream Info for Pyeongchang

Figure skating will be a popular viewing event once the 2018 Winter Olympics begins on Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

United States hopeful Nathan Chen will be one to watch during the men's events, while Bradie Tennell is sure to stand out during the women's program.

The disciplines include the singles and pairs events, as well as ice dance. The pairs competition, which calls on teams to combine the skills needed in each of the separate disciplines, may not be as competitive or draw as much attention as the two singles programs, with each brimming with former champions.

Here is the event schedule, per NBCOlympics.com:

        

Friday, Feb. 9

Men's Single Short Program

Pairs Short Program

     

Sunday, Feb. 11

Ice Dance Short Dance

Women's Single Short Program

Pairs Free Skating

     

Monday, Feb. 12

Men's Single Free Skating

Women's Single Free Skating

Ice Dance Free Dance

      

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Pairs Short Program

       

Thursday, Feb. 15

Pairs Free Skating

      

Friday, Feb. 16

Men's Single Short Program

     

Saturday Feb. 17

Men's Single Free Skating

     

Monday, Feb. 19

Ice Dance Short Dance

      

Tuesday, Feb 20

Ice Dance Free Dance

      

Wednesday, Feb 21

Women's Single Short Program

       

Friday, Feb 23

Women's Single Free Skating

       

Sunday, Feb 25

Figure Skating Gala Exhibition

         

The event will be televised on NBC and NBCSN, with NBCOlympics.com providing viewing details.

Here are the live-streaming links: NBCOlympics.com. BBC Sport. Eurosport Player.

             

Chen has already created a buzz ahead of the Games. As Jennifer Calfas of Time noted, Chen made history as the first male U.S. skater to win the ISU Grand Prix final.

Chen is in the form to take gold.
Chen is in the form to take gold.Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Still just 18, Chen is a star on the rise, and he won the 2018 U.S. Championship for the second year running. While he is sure to be among the leading contenders for gold in South Korea, Chen will also face stiff competition.

Canada's Patrick Chan and Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan are among those to be counted on to make their presence felt. Chan is a triple world champion, who also captured silver at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Hanyu is the current Olympic champion but is dealing with a troublesome ankle, according to Calfas. A brilliant showing in the free skate gave the 23-year-old gold back in 2014. If he's 100 percent healthy, Hanyu will be Chen's toughest competition.

Chan has the pedigree to win gold again.
Chan has the pedigree to win gold again.Ben Nelms/Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic team could also dominate the women's program thanks to the presence of Tennell. Like Chen, the 19-year-old is another burgeoning talent.

Tennell has also overcome injury issues, with Time's Alice Park noting how she returned from stress fractures in her back to win key events and build confidence ahead of Pyeongchang.

Park described Tennell as a "consistent jumper" who has the "technical prowess" to earn a medal.

Tennell has overcome injury to reach the Games.
Tennell has overcome injury to reach the Games.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The mixed team event won't feature 2014 gold medallists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who opted not to compete this year, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

With so many decorated and gifted skaters in Pyeonchang, figure skating seems set to be one of the best and most competitive events at these Games.

